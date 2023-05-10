The spring of 2020 was a hard time to open a new restaurant. But that was the situation that Moo Rung faced with the opening of Tsunami Ramen and Tapas, which opened in downtown Frederick about two weeks after the start of the global pandemic. Tsunami had a tough beginning, opening with only carry-out service, he said, but the restaurant has since developed a loyal following on the first block of North Market Street. Rung already had a successful restaurant in downtown Frederick, the sushi restaurant Lazy Fish on Patrick Street, but his family had owned a noodle shop in his native Thailand, and Rung had been wanting to open one in America for some time. “Noodles is something I can eat every day,” he said.
After tough beginning, Tsunami thrives on Market Street
Tsunami Ramen owner Moo Rung with the popular Tsunami Ramen dish.
RyanMarshall
Ryan Marshall is the transportation and growth and development reporter for the News-Post. He can be reached at rmarshall@newspost.com.
