A hockey weekend in Frederick included an all-star game on Saturday between The Hockey Donkeys, a men’s organization, and the Baltimore Banners, a program for youths ages 12 to 20 in Baltimore. The Banners won 3-2 in a shootout.
The tournament, held Friday through Sunday at Skate Frederick, raised more than $9,000 for the Banners.
Noel Acton, the NHL's 2022 Willie O'Ree Community Hero Award, was there with the Banners. Acton is the founder and executive director of The Tender Bridge, the nonprofit that manages the Banners.
