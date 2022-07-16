Asbury United Methodist Church hosted their tenth annual community block party Saturday, providing attendees with various services including free food, health information, flu and COVID-19 vaccinations, and free school supplies.
The event, according to organizer and the church’s communications ministry co-chair Nina Rollins, is about joy and service to the community.
“This event warms the soul and we only have it once a year, but each year it tugs at your heart,” she said.
Service organizations like Love for Lochlin and the Student Homelessness Initiative Partnership set up tables which gave out information and let people know that they have a community behind them, Rollins said.
Gary Rollins, who is not related to Nina Rollins, said the health information provided at the event is extremely important. Older people, he said, often don’t know what they need to do to take care of themselves.
Tables focusing on senior health and general wellness provide seniors and their families with necessary information, he said.
“Hopefully, they'll take heed to that information, maybe get their kids to look at it,” Gary said.
Other attendees came out for the sense of community provided by the event. Adrianne Gracias, who lives on West All Saints Street, where the event was taking place, brought out her children, 7-year-old Bart and 3-year-old Max.
Saturday's event allowed Gracias to spend time with and get to know her neighbors more, along with being entertaining for her kids. It’s also very different from other Frederick community events, she said.
Frederick Police Chief Jason Lando said the block party was one of the important community events he had not yet had a chance to attend before Saturday, he said.
The event also allowed him to reconnect and reaffirm his relationship with many local organizations. Lando received his fourth COVID-19 vaccination during the event. While he said he hadn't been looking forward to the shot, Lando said he knew as a first responder he needed it, Lando said.
Nina Rollins estimated that around 2,000 people attend the event each year.
“This is God's blessing, and the way that you serve is by releasing that blessing onto others,” she said.
