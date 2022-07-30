Rockwell Brewery held their first “Rockwell Summer Brew Bash” Saturday at the Carroll Creek Amphitheater. The goal of the event was to bring the community together and allow the brewery to showcase their summer beer offerings, said Jess Fynn, the brewery’s director of marketing and events. 

“The whole reason we wanted to do that is so that everyone could experience Rockwell on the creek and to bring the community together and bond over great music and great beer and great food,” Fynn said. She added that they hope the "brew bash" will become an annual event

