Rockwell Brewery held their first “Rockwell Summer Brew Bash” Saturday at the Carroll Creek Amphitheater. The goal of the event was to bring the community together and allow the brewery to showcase their summer beer offerings, said Jess Fynn, the brewery’s director of marketing and events.
“The whole reason we wanted to do that is so that everyone could experience Rockwell on the creek and to bring the community together and bond over great music and great beer and great food,” Fynn said. She added that they hope the "brew bash" will become an annual event
The event also featured various food trucks and businesses that sold jewelry, accessories, and candles, all fitting into the “summer” theme. There was also live music from two bands and a DJ.
Sarah Schoepp, who lives just a few blocks away from the amphitheater, said that she isn’t a big fan of beer but attended because her father had an extra ticket.
The brewery also featured what Schoepp described as a “starter beer,” for people like her who aren’t a fan. Schoepp said she thought it was a good drink for her, she said.
Having been to the some of the Alive@5 events, which are also held at the Carroll Creek amphitheater, Schoepp said she liked attending an event that was less crowded.
“This is really nice, there’s room for everyone. It’s one of the better events that I've been to,” she said.
Tiffany Roueiheb and David Carder, who have been in Frederick for a little more than a year, wanted to come out and have fun. The event cost only $5 to attend and they were able to be around people and out in the sun, Roueiheb said.
While they enjoyed the music and drinks, it was more about coming down to the creek for them, Carder said.
“We don't get out very much, Roueiheb said. "This seemed like a fun thing. We like the creek, so it just made sense.”
Others, like Eddie Henderson and Dorothy Apple, of Baltimore, woke up Saturday not knowing what they were going to do with their day. After some online scrolling, they discovered the Rockwell event and made the trek to Frederick.
They had been to events in Frederick before and had enjoyed themselves.
“We like the atmosphere; we can come out and relax. It’s a nice crowd,” he said.
Daniella Hutcherson said she makes the trip from Baltimore about once a year. This year, she went into Downtown Frederick and did some shopping before coming to the event.
Hutcherson discovered the event on Instagram and came for the music. The beer that she tried was also “really good,” Hutcherson said.
Rockwell had a kegerator — a refrigerator that is designed to hold and dispense from kegs — setup at the event, pouring beer straight from the tap to differently colored plastic cups. Along with their summer brews, they served their year-round beers and sold merchandise, Fynn said.
Schoepp has lived in the area her whole life, and said she really enjoys the downtown events and the work that the community and government have put into the city.
“Frederick has really embraced being the fun, quirky family place that people from D.C. or Alexandria can come to,” Schoepp said.
