In a room at Frederick Community College, chess players sat across from each other in silence, with the only sound being the clicks of their timers.
The Frederick Chess Club held a tournament Sunday, attracting more than 20 people from nearby states and of all ages for an afternoon of competitive chess. With tournaments like these, the club is trying to solidify itself in the chess community and attract more members.
Scot Thomas, 58, wearing his red Alabama jersey, was nearing the end of his Round 1 game. He stood up and started pacing. He crossed and uncrossed his arms, bit his nails and looked over at other people playing nearby as he waited his turn.
“There’s a (stigma) of thinking that it is only for a certain type of person, instead of realizing it’s like any other game that’s very enjoyable once you understand the rules of it,” Thomas said.
One way that could help attract more members is by having a central location for tournaments, former club president Eric Arnold said.
The club was very close to being solidified at a venue in February 2020, but with the pandemic, it was forced to shut down and had to build its way back up, he said.
The location for days of casual chess has also moved around, he said. The club currently plays at Frederick Social on Wednesday nights for casual games.
Thanks to Thomas, who is a professor at the college, the club has been consistently hosting tournaments at Frederick Community College on the third Sunday of each month, Arnold said.
It’s been the best venue by far, he said. At its last tournament, about 27 people registered to play, and the number was roughly the same this month as well, Arnold said. With a consistent location, date and time, people can plan ahead and hopefully make it, he said.
“We’ve tried to be very consistent of the idea being if you build it, they will come,” Arnold said.
And it’s been working, he said; they’re gradually working their way back up and growing their base.
While he was not playing on Sunday, Arnold has been a part of the Frederick Chess Club since 2017. He learned at a young age, stopped playing and got back into the game years later on a more competitive level.
“I just found it to be an utterly fascinating game. It just draws you in,” he said. “You could spend a lifetime learning chess and becoming better at it,” he said.
There’s other chess clubs in Rockville, Washington, D.C., and Baltimore with tournaments, but American University sophomore Jacob Jones likes the Frederick Chess Club tournaments. The entry fee is lower — Sunday’s tournament’s fee was $20 — and doesn’t require the long commitment of other tournaments.
“This one’s just like an afternoon. And so you can get four games in an afternoon, and it’s fun,” Jones said.
Jones played 11-year-old Kelsey Routman during Round 1 of the tournament and won.
Jones’ chess rating — a number determined based on how many games you win and who you win them against — is 1,977, and Routman’s is 1,361. The club tried pairing people with similar ratings, Arnold said.
Chess ratings fall in between 0 and 3,000, with 3,000 being “ a perfect game” in chess, longtime member William Saylors said. Magnus Carlsen, a Norwegian grandmaster, currently has the highest rating at 2,864, according to the International Chess Federation’s website.
Saylors, who is 73, revived the chess club when he came to Frederick in 1998. He’s played since he was 6 and beat everyone until he joined a chess club in England at 33. That’s when he realized he really needed to study the game, art and sport of chess.
“It’s a gift that never stops giving,” he said. “In chess, every tournament game that’s ever been played has been recorded. So the entire history of chess is in a book … No two games have ever been repeated.”
He also helped formalize Frederick Chess Club as a United States Chess Federation-approved club. By being a part of USCF, they have sanctioned tournaments like the one on Sunday, which affect people’s ratings based on how they play at the tournaments.
He hopes the legacy he left with the club will stay with the new president, Chase Watters, and other youth as they join the club and older members filter out.
“I kept it together until some important players came along who were willing to give it the time and energy that it needs,” Saylors said.
For information on future events held by the Frederick Chess Club, search for the group’s pages on social media platforms Facebook and Meetup.
