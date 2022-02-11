Krista Lee couldn’t pass up the opportunity.
Her best friend, Meg Burkhard — a fellow football fanatic and member of the deaf community — is a diehard fan of the Cincinnati Bengals, an NFL franchise that has never won a Super Bowl and, until this year, hadn’t won a playoff game in the two decades Burkhard has followed them.
But being a Bengals fan has been a joyous experience the past couple months, and this Sunday they’ll take on the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl XVI.
So Lee, in an effort to get her bestie to SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, took to GoFundMe with a $10,000 goal.
“I kept telling myself, ‘It can’t hurt to try,’” Lee, a Frederick resident, said through an interpreter. “And it just took off.”
Since Jan. 31, Lee’s fundraiser, titled “Let’s send a Deaf Bengals Fan to the SUPER BOWL!!,” has brought in nearly $7,000 — enough to send Burkhard to the game.
“It means the world to me,” Burkhard said through an interpreter, adding that she didn’t expect to attend the game and had been considering visiting friends in Cincinnati.
Burkhard became a Bengals fan watching quarterback Carson Palmer, a California native like herself, and she fell in love with both the team and its home city of Cincinnati, Ohio. As a season ticket holder in 2019, she drove eight hours each way from York, Pennsylvania, to watch home games.
“It’s kind of like my therapy,” she said.
The best friends met in college, and their shared love for football has contributed to a strong bond. Though their rooting interests differ — Lee is a Dallas Cowboys fan — both are striving to increase the deaf community’s accessibility to professional football games.
Burkhard, who touts more than 3,000 followers on her Instagram account, @bengalsmanic, said she hopes her experiences will bring attention to the barriers deaf people can encounter when attending games and inspire other deaf people to watch their beloved teams in person — which she said will improve representation of the deaf community at games.
Attending football games as a deaf fan has its boundaries. Though Burkhard knows the game well enough to discern what penalty a referee might be signaling at the end of a play, she said she can’t verbally communicate with fellow fans or players. She relies on texting, bringing signs to games and, if available, captions on stadium jumbotrons.
Over the years, her connection to the Bengals has become personal. She and Bengals running back Joe Mixon followed each other on Instagram after meeting after a game. They have remained in touch over social media and Burkhard said she’s always sure to wish the star running back happy holidays or send support before a big game.
And the top donor for Lee’s GoFundMe was the wife of Bengals head coach Zac Taylor.
Lee still hopes her fundraiser will still reach the $10,000 mark. Any money that her best friend doesn’t use for this year’s Super Bowl will go toward helping another member of the deaf community attend next year’s game.
But this weekend, Lee said she’ll tune into the game from her Frederick home, pull for the Bengals and hope to catch her friend on TV, knowing she seized the opportunity.
“I think I’ll benefit in knowing I’ve helped someone make a difference in our community — the deaf community,” Lee said. “I just feel really proud.”
