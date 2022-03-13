Just a fraction of eligible Girl Scouts nationwide earn the organization’s top honor: the gold award badge.
So it’s of little surprise that Natalie Fox, 16, knew of only one or two local girl scouts who’d completed a gold award project, which are centered on fulfilling a community need.
When she joined the organization’s elite company last year and earned a gold badge for her “A Love for Literacy” project, she wanted a chance to share her work with younger Girl Scouts and to be someone they could emulate.
The Girl Scouts of Frederick County celebrated the 110th anniversary of the founding of the Girl Scouts of the U.S.A. Sunday at the Francis Scott Key Mall. With nearly 300 girls signed up for the event, Fox had plenty of opportunities to be an inspiration to future gold badge earners.
“I’ve had a lot of girls come up and just ask how I did it,” said Fox, who is a Middletown High School junior, as she stood next to a table displaying a presentation of her project. “And I love kids, so I like talking to them.”
Organizers said the event — which they called the 110th birthday party for the Girl Scouts — was not only a day to celebrate. It was also a chance to raise money for the organization and bring attention to the impactful service projects that members like Fox have completed.
“It’s to make the Girl Scouts visible,” said Hilda Vanover of the county’s Girl Scout Association 37.
The event began with an opening flag ceremony and included a silent auction with more than 50 baskets, tables with information about vendors that partner with the local Girl Scouts and a sing along in the mall’s center court. Organizers also collected toiletry items to donate to local food banks.
Fox’s project, aimed at improving literacy rates among children in her community, was among a number of gold, silver and bronze level projects featured at the mall on Sunday.
While most of the girl scouts who completed the projects weren’t able to attend, Fox said she made it a point to be there for the younger members of her organization. She knew it would help others to hear from her, firsthand, as she explained what it took to achieve the gold standard.
Fox logged 110 hours — 30 more than required — to complete her project, which included presenting a 20-plus page proposal to a council of the Girl Scouts Nation’s Capital.
She received the council’s approval, and her efforts culminated in building and installing little free libraries outside Zion Lutheran Church in Middletown and an events table at the community’s Heritage Festival. Her table at the festival offered passersby the chance to decorate bookmarks, get reading recommendations, play “learn to read bingo” and partake in a reading circle with a local children’s book author.
Most of Fox’s peers in her Girl Scout troop through high school to complete their gold award project. Fox said her troop had 25 members when she joined in sixth grade, but that number had dwindled to six by the time she launched “A Love for Literacy.”
Fox, though, saw too many benefits to leave the organization. Many of her friends were also Girl Scouts, and she understood all the community service she undertook would stand out on resumes and college applications.
What’s more, she genuinely enjoyed herself along the way.
“I knew it would help with college,” Fox said. “And it was really fun.”
