Steve Burd, left, prepares to place a bet for Super Bowl LVII at Betfred Sportsbook at Long Shot’s in Frederick on Sunday. It was the first Super Bowl since sports betting was legalized in Maryland.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

Sunday was the first Super Bowl with in-person sports betting in Western Maryland. For Frederick residents, the venue is in their back yard.

Long Shot’s restaurant and bar began offering in-person sports betting in November through Betfred Sportsbook, making it Maryland's ninth retail sportsbook and the first in Western Maryland.

