Sunday was the first Super Bowl with in-person sports betting in Western Maryland. For Frederick residents, the venue is in their back yard.
Long Shot’s restaurant and bar began offering in-person sports betting in November through Betfred Sportsbook, making it Maryland's ninth retail sportsbook and the first in Western Maryland.
Most people who wagered on the game at Betfred Sportsbook at Long Shot's chose the Philadelphia Eagles over the Kansas City Chiefs, said Mike Pearsall, general manager for sportsbook operations for Betfred.
But, for some, it would've been absurd to bet against Kansas City's all-time great quarterback, 27-year-old Patrick Mahomes. Last week, Mahomes was named the National Football League's most valuable player for the second time in his career.
Quenton Beard, a Frederick resident, had more than $500 on the Chiefs.
"I like the Mahomes magic," Beard said, alluding to Mahomes' on-field wizardry. "The Eagles are pretty good, but that Mahomes magic. They haven't faced anybody like him."
Beard said he has enjoyed betting on sports in person in Western Maryland. He used to drive to West Virginia to place his picks.
After placing his bet on Sunday, Beard headed home to watch the game.
"But," he said, "I will be back to collect."
Johan Koe put $5 on the Kansas City Chiefs, "just for a fun bet," he said.
Koe doesn't know the game of football well. A native of Myanmar, formerly Burma, he's more used to the rules and culture of soccer — known in most parts of the world, including Myanmar, as football.
Koe frequents Long Shot's to bet on horse racing, and he wanted to have some skin in the game for Super Bowl LVII, he said.
"To root with money is good," he said. "That way you're more excited."
Betfred Sportsbook opened its temporary in-person sportsbook across the hall from the Long Shot's Clarion Inn Frederick Event Center location in November. It's the seventh retail sportsbook that Betfred Sports has opened in the U.S., Bryan Bennett, chief operating officer for Betfred, said in a news release in November.
The sportsbook also began offering mobile betting on Thursday, Pearsall said.
"It's been good to get our feet wet and be able to train all the employees and get them familiar with sports betting and different types of wagers, different markets," Pearsall said. "Same thing with all the guests that come in."
Betfred Sportsbook at Long Shot's is expected to unveil a permanent, larger in-person sportsbook one room over in June or July, Pearsall said. Construction began about a week and a half ago.
With Super Bowl LVII bringing an end to the NFL season, the sportsbook will have its sights set on the start of March Madness, the epic annual Division I basketball tournament.
"We've had a good turnout for the Super Bowl," Pearsall said. "We expect the same with March Madness."
