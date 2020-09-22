Turning 18 years old was and is a pretty big deal.
I was a senior at Thomas Johnson High School when this milestone rolled around for me, decades ago. At last, I was eligible to vote.
I knew that Richard Nixon and a host of Democratic nominees were in the running, but I was surprised to hear about the People’s Party candidate, Benjamin Spock, the pediatrician who wrote Baby and Child Care (still a reliable book for new parents). Why was he running for POTUS? Issues of the day included busing, racism and equal employment opportunity. George Wallace had not yet been shot four times in Laurel but that was coming.
Of course I had strong opinions on these contemporary topics since I had already passed through puberty and played team sports, and since I paid attention in social studies and listened to what Mr. Brown, Mr. Hineman, Ms. Teeter, Mr. Crow and Charlie Clark (we always affectionately called him Charlie behind his back) had to say. They were older, they taught, and they weren’t my parents, so they must be right. There were no computers then to cross-check their thoughts in the classroom.
I did what teenagers often did then — I talked with my parents. I asked them about the differences between Democrats and Republicans. Their answer was a little vague, and I suspect that if you asked the average person today, their answer would be equally obtuse.
My mother suggested that I talk things over with our neighbors. Ms. Schaden, the vet’s wife, lived next door and was quite active with the Frederick Democratic scene, and the Bowlus family, across the street, was staunchly Republican.
I knocked on the Schadens’ door, and Ms. Schaden seated me in the living room after offering me a soda. “What would you like to know?” she asked. I wasn’t sure what to ask, so she suggested that we review a bit about recent movements in the Democratic Party and a bit about the values and platforms that they promoted.
Not once did she froth at the mouth in a passionate rant. She calmly explained things in language I could understand and even made sure I knew the difference between the Senate and Congress, as well as giving me an overview about how the judicial system worked.
She then encouraged me to cross the street to talk to the Bowlus couple, whom she had known for years. “You need to talk with them so that you will have a balanced view about things. But then you’ll have to make your decision. They will help you understand things on the other side of the fence.”
I knocked on the Bowlus’ door and sat in their living room. They were older, so I think I got a glass of milk. Husband and wife explained the history of the mascots (Andrew Jackson got called a jackass and adopted the mascot; the elephant was more complicated) and why they had decided to become Republicans.
Not once did they talk about their religious beliefs or about the fight between good and evil. They calmly explained things in language I could understand and made sure I understood that they had deep respect for Ms. Schaden even though their political opinions differed.
They then said something that I’ve carried with me for life. “You need to think for yourself. No matter which party you choose, there may come times when you find yourself voting along the lines of the opposing party. And that’s OK because one of the beautiful things about living in America is that we have the freedom to vote our conscience.”
They emphasized that no one should ever get in the way of my determination to think for myself.
Conversation. Respect. Agreeing to disagree. Thinking things through for oneself after having gathered objective information.
We got lost along the way.
But I think we can still exercise reason in any election. Think for yourself.
Edward Thompson w rites from Frederick and is aware that other columnists have weighed in on this topic. Hopefully, they will continue to do so before November.
Vote your conscious? I agree! Now tell me how anyone with a conscience can vote for Trump.
Log In
