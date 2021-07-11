Heather Ockens didn’t plan to run Sunday morning. She arrived at the 19th annual Frederick Running Festival in jeans, Air Force Ones and a cardigan.
But when she saw her sister, Michaela Armstrong-Ockens, losing steam around mile seven out of 13.1, she figured she’d serve as a running buddy.
The pair would eventually cross the finish line, triumphant and encapsulating the can-do spirit of an event that returned to the Frederick Fairgrounds after being moved to virtual in 2020 and postponed this year from early May -- both consequences of the pandemic.
“We’re tough to kill,” said Lee Corrigan, event director for Corrigan Sports Enterprises, which organized the event.
Corrigan said he was “excited to get back at it” with this year’s in-person weekend of races that kicked off Saturday with a kid’s Fun Run and Twilight 5K and culminated with Sunday’s half marathon.
For Corrigan, the post-race scene -- sweat-drenched runners enjoying beer and live music, showing off their medals and posing for pictures -- was a sign of normalcy. The event, however, isn’t yet in stride with its pre-pandemic form.
This year’s half marathon featured just over 1,400 runners, less than half of the more than 3,500 that turned out in both 2018 and 2019. Last year’s virtual run attracted 347 racers.
The entire weekend featured between 3,000 and 4,000 runners, Corrigan said, shy of the 6,000-plus that normally flock to Frederick and generate more than $3 million in economic activity for the community.
Despite the lesser turnout and loss of revenue -- given that each participant pays roughly $80 to run -- Corrigan considered the weekend a success.
“Everything worked out pretty darn well,” he said.
The race’s most elite runners were also working their way back into shape after a depleted year of races.
Men's race winner Chris Sloane, 38, normally competes a race or more per month. He only raced twice in 2020, as competitions across the country were cancelled amid the pandemic. So Sunday was a stepping stone for returning to race shape, he said.
“I was nervous this morning,” he said, and he even questioned whether he was ready to compete after an extended hiatus.
Clearly, he was plenty ready. The Rockville resident, also a coach at Poolesville High School and personal running instructor through his namesake organization, blazed a 5:25 pace on his way to clocking a 1:11:03 time.
Despite having to wake at 4 a.m., Sloane said he was glad the race started early, particularly because it delayed the impact of the heavy humidity that descended on Frederick as the morning progressed.
Cindy Anderson, 37, of Chesapeake Beach, was the first woman to cross the finish line. She came in seventh overall, churning out a 6:03 pace to clock a 1:19:20.
Though she didn’t match Sloane and Anderson’s high-level finishes, Armstrong-Ockens -- who finished with her sister, Heather -- showcased a medal celebrating her own superior toughness.
Armstrong-Ockens completed the Nut Job Challenge, in which runners complete Saturday evening’s 5K race and hit the road again the next morning for the half marathon.
“I like challenging myself,” the 22-year-old New Jersey native said after the half marathon. “I don’t do things small.”
“She’s a nut,” her sister Heather said.
After accompanying her sister for nearly half of Sunday’s race, Heather is considering joining the pack next year -- just in more suitable attire.
“I might as well,” she said. “Definitely not in jeans -- and in different shoes.”
