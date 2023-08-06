Roller Derby
Buy Now

Frederick Roller Derby members Steph Doyle, left, Melanie West, center, and Sarah Redding demonstrate a roller derby move during “Get Rolling with Frederick Roller Derby” at the Walkersville Public Library on Sunday.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

When Sarah Redding joined Frederick Roller Derby a year and a half ago, she hadn’t really skated much before.

Roller derby looked scary, she said. It also looked kind of cool.

Follow Ryan Marshall on Twitter:

@RMarshallFNP

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription