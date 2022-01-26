Whittier residents have come to recognize Gary Levy. He’s the man who — no matter the weather or season — can be seen strolling the streets of the Frederick neighborhood, clad in a neon coat or a reflective vest. For years, he and his wife have been going on daily walks about three and a half miles long.
It’s enjoyable, Levy said. But after a while, it got dull.
“Walking can be a little boring sometimes,” he said. “Exercise notwithstanding.”
So now, in addition to his bright outfit, Levy, who is in his 60s and retired, takes his walks armed with rubber gloves and a trash bag. He picks up litter from across his neighborhood, sometimes returning with a full bag of garbage.
“Obviously, in a perfect world, people would not litter,” Levy said. “But they do. And so, I do my thing.”
The endeavor has an array of benefits, Levy said.
There’s the obvious one: movement. Countless studies have linked daily walks to improved health outcomes. The simple ritual can boost everything from cardiovascular fitness to immune system health and provide relief for things like arthritic pain or blood pressure issues, researchers say. Studies from the American Heart Association indicate that walking is just as effective as running when it comes to providing these benefits. And for many people, especially older folks, it’s a far more manageable habit to keep.
In addition to the physical outcomes, Levy enjoys the feeling of cleaning up the environment. He’s hopeful that keeping his neighborhood fresh and attractive will help his neighbors maintain or increase their property values.
He estimates that he collects between five and 10 pounds of trash each day, while his wife, Belinda, continues to accompany him on the walks, despite her mobility issues.
“Everybody benefits from it,” he said. “And it doesn’t cost me anything because I’m walking anyway.”
Levy’s neighbors have noticed. They stop and thank him for his efforts, sometimes honking their horns as they pass by or presenting him with gifts.
One of Levy’s “encouragers” (his term) was a “safety man” who works at Fort Detrick for the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. He’s the one who stopped and gave Levy the bright, construction-grade vest.
Other neighbors have gifted Levy an extendable grabbing arm, gloves and boxes of trash bags. On a few occasions, he’s received gift certificates for local restaurants.
Usually, he tries to wave the givers off, insisting that he doesn’t need anything. But sometimes, Levy said, his neighbors are insistent.
“I appreciate that,” he said. “I guess they figure they’re getting a service.”
Steven DeGrange, a Whittier resident, said Levy has become a fixture in the community. He described the man as “a cheerful fellow” who takes it upon himself to call up the city if public grass needs mowing or roads need to be cleared of snow.
“It was just refreshing to see someone actually take part in the community — especially a retiree,” DeGrange said.
Levy worked for more than 30 years as an IT professional. Now, he scans the ground with an analytical curiosity. Usually, the garbage is standard — cigarette butts, fast-food containers — but Levy has found some valuable items, too, including more than one discarded cell phone.
“If I were an archaeologist, it’d be very interesting to categorize some of it,” he said.
Though he’s adamant he didn’t start the habit out of a desire for recognition, Levy said it feels good that his neighbors have so openly expressed their appreciation. He thinks he’s made a difference: Some of the streets along his regular route have much less trash than they did when he started a few years back, he said.
“Especially during the summer, when the kids are out and about, they see me doing it,” Levy said. “They see an old man doing it. And it’s a good example.”
