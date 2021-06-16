Jim Phelan, who brought Mount St. Mary's to prominence as an intrepid, bowtie-wearing men's basketball coach, winning 830 games and a Division II national championship during a 49-year career, died Tuesday night in his sleep, the university announced Wednesday morning. He was 92.
After coming to the small school in the tiny town of Emmitsburg with designs on staying just a couple of years, Phelan wound up coaching the Mountaineers from 1954 to 2003. He is a member of 12 hall of fames, including the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame, where he was inducted in 2008.
He took 16 Mount teams to NCAA tournaments, including five Division II Final Fours — with his crowning achievement being the 1962 D-II national title.
The Mount's basketball court at Knott Arena is named after him.
“This has never really been work," Phelan said upon his retirement from coaching in 2003. "It’s been fun and games for 49 years."
Phelan was born in 1929 in Philadelphia, where he went on to become a standout player at La Salle Catholic High School in 1946 and 1947. He was an All-City pick his senior season.
He played college ball at La Salle, averaging about 14 points a game. In 1951 he was an honorable mention All-American pick.
Phelan was drafted by the Philadelphia Warriors in 1951, but he opted to join the Marines, where he played service ball. He led the Marine Cagers from Quantico to the All-Marine Championship and was named the Most Valuable Player in the Corps.
He joined the 76ers after being discharged from the service and played in a few NBA games before being released.
“They found someone who would play $1,000 cheaper than me, and I was released after half a season,” Phelan once told the News-Post.
Phelan, who also played for the Pottstown Packers of the old Eastern League, was an assistant at La Salle in the 1953-1954 season.
In 1954, he was offered the coaching job at Mount St. Mary’s, a school he had never seen before. His salary was $4,500 to coach basketball and baseball and teach physical education. (He gave up coaching baseball in 1962 and stopped teaching physical education after 1965.)
He said the Mount offered him a multi-year deal at first, but he turned that down because he wanted to make sure that he liked the job.
He also began wearing his trademark bowtie because his former coach at La Salle, Ken Loeffler, wore them. The only season as Mount coach that he didn’t wear them was 1971-1972 — and he only stopped the practice because his daughters told him they were gross. But he had a bad season and went back to the bowties.
Phelan had success from the start, going 22-3 in his first season with the Mountaineers. He did not have a losing season until 1970-1971, when he was 10-14.
In 1961-1962, the Mount won the NCAA College Division National Championships, beating Sacramento State 58-57 in the title game, and Phelan was named College Division Coach of the Year.
Overall, Phelan had 19 20-win seasons.
In 1965, he discovered Fred Carter on the playgrounds in Philadelphia and recruited Carter to come to the Mount. Carter later played 12 seasons in the NBA.
In the late 1960s Phelan was interviewed for the coaching job with the NBA's Washington Bullets, though he was not offered the job.
Like many basketball coaches, Phelan could lose his temper. He once got angry at his team and started yelling at them in the dressing room. He kicked a trash can, and his foot got caught in it. But he continued to stomp around, his foot still in the trash can as he yelled.
“I never made the mistake of kicking a trash can again,” he said.
Phelan had his down times at the Mount. He remembered being hung in effigy on campus when things were not going right.
The Mount switched to Division I status in 1988-1989, and Phelan's Mountaineers struggled at times. His 1991-1992 team was 6-22.
Prior to the 1992-1993 season, then-Mount president Robert Wickenheiser told him it would be his last season.
Phelan fought Wickenheiser, and the president later changed his mind.
Phelan then began to turn the program around. In 1994-1995, the Mount won the Northeast Conference Tournament and qualified for the NCAA Division I tournament for the first time.
The school went 21-8 the next season and reached the National Invitational Tournament.
In 1998-1999 the school won the NEC tournament again to advance to its second NCAA tournament.
But the Mount began to struggle again after that, winning just 16 games the next two years. Phelan had his worst season in 2001-1002, winning just three games.
Phelan was also diagnosed with prostate cancer prior to the 2000-2001 season and missed several games.
After going 11-16 in 2002-03, Phelan announced his retirement. For most of the final eight years of his career, he was the winningest active men's coach in college basketball.
His last game was a 60-56 win over Central Connecticut State before a packed house at the Knott Arena.
“It was a wonderful way to go out,” he said.
This is a News-Post news alert. Check back to FrederickNewsPost.com for updates to this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.