Water is widely regarded as the world’s most precious resource. So, after millions of Texans were left without clean drinking water following devastating storms nearly two weeks ago, the folks at Key City Foundation (KCF) decided to help out.
The foundation, which provides youth sports programming to students at little or no cost in Frederick County, launched the water drive after president and founder Randolph Clark pitched it to the group. They worked quickly to turn the idea into a reality in less than a week.
Sonya Shoemaker, vice president of KCF, approached All-Around Plumbing owner Brendan Madden and the company’s purchasing director Kyle Wheatley about the initiative, having already known them from her work in the plumbing industry.
The water relief effort used All-Around Plumbing’s location on East Church Street as a drop-off and collection point.
“As plumbers, we’re happy to protect the health of the nation and get everyone clean water,” Wheatley said.
After putting out the call for help on social media, KCF acquired more than 50 cases of water in just one afternoon. Throughout the next four days, that total grew to more than 20,000 water bottles sitting atop 11 palettes.
Most donations came from individuals who wanted to help out, but a few were received from organizations such as the Frederick County Building Industry Association and members of the military at Fort Detrick.
“It’s definitely heartwarming,” Shoemaker said. “It’s nice to be a part of something bigger than yourself, and it’s nice to also see the community come together and help Texas.”
Shoemaker and her team also received monetary donations, which they used to get more water at Costco.
Tuesday morning, Wheatley worked with driver Mike Lintner from Aquatic Trucking to load up a tractor trailer headed for the Lone Star State. The group was gifted use of the truck by American Bath Group, where Shoemaker works full time. The company regularly gives to charity through several different means.
Lintner had never partaken in one of the charity projects before, so he was excited to drive the truck with his wife along for the ride. He said he primarily drives trucks along the East Coast, so the 24-hour drive south will be a big change of scenery.
Once the truck arrives in Texas, it will drop the water off at the North Texas Food Bank in Plano.
“We’ve been very fortunate we’ve been able to work through the pandemic,” Madden said. “It’s the least we can do to help people.”
