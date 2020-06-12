The Libertytown Volunteer Fire Department canceled all events through August.
The cancellations include the Tractor Pull, which was scheduled for Aug. 1, its carnival planned for Aug. 5-7 and the Frederick County Craft Beverage Festival planned for Aug. 8.
In addition, the social hall is not available for rentals until further notice.
For more information, visit the department's site at https://www.lvfd17.org.
