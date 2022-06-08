Hood College men's basketball coach Chad Dickman announced Wednesday the addition of three recruits to the team.
The trio includes 6-foot-5 forward Josh Stevens of Walkersville after he helped lead the Lions to a 19-6 record and an appearance in the Central Maryland Conference championship game last season, averaging 16 points, six rebounds, two assists and two steals per game.
"Josh has huge potential as a player for us," Dickman said in a press release announcing the additions. "He's got great size and shooting ability. Plus, he's a very good athlete. I think he has an extremely bright future as a Blazer."
The other two players are Jevon Yarbrough of Williamsport and Michael Wallace, a graduate transfer from McDaniel College.
As a 6-foot point guard, Yarbrough was the Player of the Year in Washington County for Williamsport last season. He averaged 25 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals.
"He's a vocal leader and playmaker that understands the game well, defends and can score from anywhere on the court," Dickman said. "I think his game fits perfectly into our style of play, and we have high hopes for him as a player here."
Wallace, meanwhile, is a 6-foot-1 combo guard who averaged 15 points, four rebounds and three assists last season for McDaniel, where he was a two-time team captain and graduated this spring with a degree in business management.
"We were excited to get a commitment from Mike this spring," Dickman said. "Losing three very good players to graduation is tough for any team. So, getting a guy that has proven himself at this level is very reassuring. He's an athletic combo guard that can score from all three levels, make plays for teammates and rebound. I'm eager to see his success in our up-tempo system."
Hood is coming off a season in which it won a conference championship and reached the NCAA Division III tournament for the first time since 2007.
