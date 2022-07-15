LEGION BASEBALL
Francis Scott Key Post 11 defeated Funkstown Post 211 5-4 on a suicide squeeze by Luke Chappell in the bottom of the eighth inning on Friday night.
Post 11 improved to 17-8-1.
Ryan Yammarino and Kade Linton each had two hits, while Kyle Cruz drove in two runs for Frederick.
Erik Thomas earned the win in relief. He threw two innings, struck out five and did not allow an earned run.
Kyle Cruz started the game for Post 11 and threw 5 2-3 innings innings, allowing two earned runs on nine hits.
Post 11 next faces Sykesville at 11 a.m. Sunday at McCurdy Field.
MLB DRAFT LEAGUE
Trenton Thunder 8, Frederick Keys 2
The Thunder were fueled by a six-run fourth inning, and five Trenton pitchers held the Keys to just four hits in the win.
Kendall Ewell was the lone Key with two hits. He also drove in a run. Alex Baeza had a double.
FREDERICK TENNIS SERIES
Men’s Doubles
(1) Pietrucha/Rodriguez def. (2) Brick/Rosenblatt, 7-6, 7-5
Men’s Consolation
Mifsud/Homon def. Graham/Moody, 6-2, 6-2
Women’s Doubles
Lombardo/Warren def. Overman/Frye, 6-2, 6-4
Women’s Consolation
Galanis/Schiavone def. Truax/Burton, 5-7, 6-4, 10-5
