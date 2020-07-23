Lord D. Nickens spent his lifetime working for racial equality, particularly in Frederick.
The prominent Civil Rights leader, who has often been called the “Martin Luther King of Frederick”, helped integrate schools, combat the Klu Klux Klan, and fought for change within the county.
The son of a former slave, Lord Nickens was born in Virginia on Aug. 6, 1913, as the seventh of 13 children. He moved to Frederick with his family as a child in 1919.
He was one of the first five Frederick County residents to be drafted into World War II where he served in the Pacific theater and attained the rank of sergeant. After returning to the United States, Nickens married and raised three children in Frederick while working as a laboratory technician at Fort Detrick.
As a long-time Frederick resident, Nickens is reported to have been “baffled” by the racism he experienced in his own hometown. At the age of six, he was kicked by a conductor at the Point of Rocks train station after mistakingly entering a “whites only” bathroom.
He was fired from his job at C. Thomas Kemp’s department store on the Square Corner in Frederick after a complaint from a customer about his race and received multiple death threats from the Klu Klux Klan.
Documents obtained in 2013 from Nickens’ FBI file chronicled the threats and abuse he received as part of his battle for equality. One such threat included a phone call where someone claimed to have details of a plot in which a hitman had been picked to kill Nickens.
Despite the challenges through, Nickens was a force of change within the county. He led the Frederick chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) for over 20 years and received a lifetime achievement award from the organization in 2009.
He led the effort to integrate Frederick High School and other public spaces such as parks and restaurants.
He advocated for fair housing laws in the 1960s and 1970s and helped the NAACP sue the Frederick County government in federal court for issuing the Ku Klux Klan permits for public rallies — a case which the NAACP won. Battling the Klan’s racism resulted in death threats against him on several occasions.
In 1968, Nickens organized a boycott of Frederick County businesses that supported presidential candidate George Wallace, the Alabama governor who ordered police to stop civil rights marchers in 1965. That same year, he also co-founded the Frederick Community Action Agency, which provides food, shelter, medical care, prescription drug assistance, housing, and other help to low-income and homeless individuals and families.
In 2007, the street that connects North Bentz Street with North Market Street in downtown Frederick was named “Lord Nickens Street” as a testament to his life’s work.
Nickens died in 2013 at the age of 99 at Frederick Memorial Hospital after complications from pneumonia.
Gazing up at the mural of Nickens that graces the side of Bernard W. Brown Community Center downtown, it is clear the Civil Rights leader’s legacy continues to live on — both through the county’s history and the change that continues to be fought for.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.