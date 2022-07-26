All eyes were on Todd Kmiecik. The 15-year-old Middletown resident was on his hands and knees in the center of a large ring near a boardwalk in Wildwood, New Jersey.
Todd was playing the final match of the 2022 National Marbles Tournament in the boys division. The shot he was about to take was for all the marbles.
“When you’re playing these people, it’s hard not to get in your head when you mess up,” he said.
Using his right hand, Todd flicked his “shooter marble,” sending another marble flying out of the 10-foot diameter ring and securing his place as the 2022 boys marbles champion.
He barely got the chance to shake his opponent’s hand before his Frederick County Knucklers teammates chased him off the playing ring with cans of Silly String, spraying his face and hair in celebration.
The Knucklers play a style of marbles known as Ringer, in which 13 marbles are set up in the middle of the ring and two competitors attempt to knock them out using their shooter marbles.
Strategy is key to the game, said Todd, who was on the team for five years, until he hit the maximum age of 15.
One important strategy is adding spin, which allows a competitor to keep their shooter in the ring. Each time a player hits a marble out of the ring but keeps the shooter in, they have another attempt to knock a marble out, Todd said.
Spin can take years to learn, according to Sharon Martin, who was on the team for six years.
“It takes a lot of time to build up the spin and a lot of practice,” the 15-year-old said.
Sharon was a 2019 national finalist and placed in the top eight during the 2022 competition. She also aged out of the tournament and will have to play in professional circuits in the future, according to elementary school teacher Amanda Young, a team chaperone.
Amanda’s daughter Lauren Young played on the team until 2019, when she became the girls champion at the National Marbles Tournament. Lauren made many friends from across the country during competitions, Amanda said.
“When she played, her [Snapchat] and her Instagram will become very active after [a competition] because they’re connecting on social media platforms after the tournament,” she said.
Amanda works with Pat Thompson, the other team chaperone, to support the players. The team pays for meals and rooms for players who go to the national competition, Pat said.
In Wildwood, the city sometimes gives players free amusement park passes.
“We try and make it a fun and free activity for the child,” Pat said.
Pat’s 14-year-old daughter, Jessica Thompson, is a team member who joined five years ago. Because of the pandemic, she can play one more season. Players used to age out at 14 years old, Amanda said.
The pandemic had a large effect on team practices and recruitment. Sharon, Jessica and Todd all found the team through demonstrations or advertising. The team hasn’t been able to do the same promotion the past few years, according to Pat.
“Parents are not letting their kids necessarily join new activities. … I think that has been limited over COVID, for sure,” she said.
The team used to have indoor practices during winter months but has struggled more recently to find an indoor place to set up and practice. In warmer weather, players could meet at outdoor locations, including marble rings at Middletown Park.
Marbles can be a “solo activity” for skill building, according to Pat. But it’s also valuable socially and provides a connection across generations.
Old team members, in high school, come back to coach. It can be cool to bond with older kids, Todd said.
“Being those older students for new players coming up, we can pass it forward to the next generation,” he said.
(4) comments
Congratulations to Todd! I hope he won something more than Silly String in his face. A trophy, maybe? In my day, we used to play marble games "for keeps." Luckily I kept a lot of mine (plus my father's), and now vintage marbles from the '60s and earlier (Peltier patches, Akro snakes, even some old cat's eyes),can fetch a pretty penny.
Unusual choice of photographic illustration
When I used to play we would dig a pothole into the ground & you had to alternate between hitting opponents & going back into the pot. Spin? I never saw anyone use spin. These young players are leagues ahead of what we used to do.
Loved marbles but little skill.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.