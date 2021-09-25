Middletown Heritage Days
A Middletown tradition resumed Saturday with the return of the town’s Heritage Festival, which was canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. A large crowd filled Main Street most of the day enjoying a Heritage Parade down Main Street, featuring floats, marching bands, dance groups and community organizations followed by lots of food, craft vendor and tours of local buildings.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

The Heritage Festival returned to Middletown Saturday with a parade, food booths and plenty more to do along Main Street.

The festival, the town’s signature event, returned after a year absence due to the coronavirus pandemic. Several thousand showed up to this year's festival.

