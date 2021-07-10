The United Steam Fire Engine Company No. 3 hosted its fourth annual Crab Feast Saturday with an event displaying all things crab: balloon crab hats, crab stuffed animals and a giant balloon sculpture of a crab guarding the kitchen.
The event was the first major fundraising effort since the pandemic started. President of the United Fire Company Jim Graham was delighted to be back.
“I tell you, it’s a good feeling, because a lot of the people who come to our crab feast are repeats, and they love the fact it’s family-oriented,” Graham said.
Roughly 270 people came to show their support and raise money for the fire company at the Middletown Volunteer Fire Company Activities Center. Not only did they get to enjoy crab and socialize, they also partook in a lottery and silent auction.
Marc McNeal, the company’s fire chief, emphasized the importance of this specific fundraiser, noting the company didn’t have events last year to raise money for expensive equipment.
"Any fundraising activities, not just for us but for all the volunteer fire companies throughout the county, this past year's been rough,” McNeal said. “This money that we earn today is going to go for that much-needed equipment.”
According to Robert Lamoureux, assistant chief and fundraising chair at the company, the event was put together rather last-minute. But with many hands to help, they had the full-blown operation ready in a month and a half.
Naturally, to feed the throng, the company got 35 bushels of crabs from the Eastern Shore, said Lamoreaux.
“We have so many members that have come out, really made a difference in pulling this off so quickly, so that makes it even more special for us,” he said.
Former company fire chief Warren Stevens was on hand and noted fundraising events like Saturday's are extremely important. He was a volunteer firefighter in 1964 -- at the time there were only 14 employees for the whole county.
Stevens welcomed the fellowship that comes with events like the fundraiser, especially after a year-plus of going stir-crazy.
“It's just the camaraderie,” Stevens said. “It's so nice to see everybody again. That's the good thing about it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.