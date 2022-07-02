Middletown held its first full Independence Day Celebration Saturday for the first time since 2019. The celebration featured live music, pony rides, inflatable bounce structures, a petting zoo, and various food options.
Families were scattered around Middletown Park, some eating hot dogs, others waiting in line to ride a pony, and some racing remote-controlled cars around a mini race-track.
Pam Dietrick, president of the Middletown Recreation Council, said that people of all ages come to enjoy the food, music and attractions at what she described as the council’s “signature event.” The council is run by volunteers, who organize and run the festival.
"I added in the race car track which is a big hit," Dietrick said. "Everybody loves doing that, because all ages can do that...so I get that every year."
Children jumped across the various inflatable structures, running through obstacles on a superhero themed bouncy course.
Dan DeLauter waited by the pony ride station, rocking his 7-month-old twins in a stroller.
The father of five said they had recently moved into Middletown and thought the event would be fun for the children.
Parents at the event cheered on their kids as they raced miniature race cars around the track.
Further down a paved path, the Middletown Veterinary Clinic displayed two retired breeder hedgehogs owned by Veterinary Technician Camden Haines.
Food trucks lined the back of the park’s playground, facing the live music stage and shelling out shaved ice, funnel cakes, hot dogs, and pretzels.
Near them was the petting zoo, featuring cows, ducks, goats and more. A large, fluffy bunny lay with its nose twitching as the ducks ruffled their feathers and a young girl fed goats and sheep some leaves from the ground.
She said she was happy to have the event back, but knows that her down time after it’s over will only last for a little while.
“This September, I’ll start it all over again,” Dietrick said.
