During an intimate and solemn memorial service, Mount Airy honored the lives lost during the 9/11 terrorist attacks, including two of its own community members.
The sky was cloudy, but the weather was warm as people circled around the Pine Grove Chapel and Cemetery. An American flag was hanging at half-staff.
Lt. Cmdr. Ronald Vauk, 37, and Chief Warrant Officer William Ruth, 57, both died while serving at the Pentagon on 9/11, said Chad Wright, a speaker at the 20th annual Patriot Day Ceremony.
According to previous reporting, Vauk was working as the watch tower commander at the Naval Command Center in the Pentagon during the time of the attacks, while Ruth, who served in the U.S. Army, was last seen rushing to aid others.
Veteran groups, Boy Scout troops and a number of auxiliary units attended the service, in addition to Mount Airy community members. Vauk’s widow, Jennifer Vauk, also attended the service. She said it’s always reassuring to be a part of a community that makes a point to never forget.
“The kindness and just the spirit of the community that just never forgets, it’s very comforting,” she said.
Mount Airy Mayor Larry Hushour was a guest speaker at the service. He was stoic as he went through what he vividly remembered from that day.
He was staying at a hotel in Long Island at the time, he said, and he remembered seeing the plumes of smoke coming from the World Trade Center towers. He said he turned on his TV shortly after the north tower was hit. Then, on the screen, he saw the south tower get hit.
“That’s when that reality hit us all. That was no accident,” Hushour said.
Now, whenever Hushour flies into Boston Logan International Airport, Dulles International Airport and Newark Liberty International Airport, he takes notice of the American flags flying at gates V32, C19, B26 and A17.
“Most passengers are unaware of what occurred at those exact locations, but I know,” he said. “All commercial pilots know, and we cannot walk on those jet bridges without pondering the sinking feeling that our fellow pilots and flight attendants experienced on that day.”
But Hushour acknowledged that many of the youth in attendance probably couldn’t feel the extent of the pain that others who saw 9/11 happen feel. It was the same for him when he was younger, he said.
Hushour’s parents always used to tell him about World War II, he said, but because he didn’t experience it, he could only politely nod and learn.
But he was grateful his parents told him about the war and brought him to meet veterans who fought in it, so he could remember them and what they went through, he said.
That’s why it was so important the youth were here, he said. After the “old-timers” are gone, he said, it would be up to the next generation to continue the solemn remembrance of 9/11, he said.
“I want you to know, we all want you to know, Sept. 11, 2001, is seared in our heads. It might as well be a scar on our bodies,” he said, emotion raw in his voice.
Following the speech, wreaths for Vauk and Ruth were placed in front of two headstones at the front of the chapel.
Firefighter Ivan Browning played “Amazing Grace” on the bagpipes. He marched away as the last, droning note finished.
On the right of the building, a group from the Maryland Patriot Guard Riders created a flag line and bowed their heads. The nonprofit organization of motorcycle riders honor veterans, first responders and fallen military heroes at memorial services, member Mark Krause, 61, said.
They come to these events to honor and respect those who keep Americans safe, he said. It was the first time they were invited to Mount Airy’s service.
“It’s the least we can do,” he said.
Wearing their red garrison caps, the Lance Corporal Deane Detachment Marine Corps League Firing Party lined up and fired three shots. And as the sound of a bugle playing “Taps” pierced the air, a breeze brushed past and waved the hanging flag.
