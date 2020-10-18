Row after row of Ford Mustangs pulled out of the Giant parking lot in Frederick Sunday morning as they set off on the Catoctin Cruise.
“It’s basically to enjoy the fall scenery, to enjoy the cars, to enjoy the camaraderie of the Mustang community and to overall just have a safe, fun day,” said James Heller, president of the Mustang Club of Maryland, which hosted the event.
The Catoctin Cruise is the biggest cruise of the year for the club. The plan was for participants to drive through Frederick, Thurmont, Washington County and Catoctin Mountain roads and end with a picnic at Cunningham Falls State Park.
Heller said at the picnic there would be a 50/50 raffle for Toys for Tots. Donations for Toys for Tots were also accepted.
Heller has been doing the cruise for about 10 years himself and said it started prior to him joining the club.
“On a good day, we average about 100 cars,” he said. “Last year in the rain … we had 40 cars.”
Heller said he was looking forward to seeing a lot of his friends and that he likes seeing people happy about getting their cars out.
“This has been a tough year for everybody so to be able to do that on a beautiful day, it’s always a pleasure,” he said. “We hope that [people] realize that we’re all one big family. We’re all in it together. There's ... no political sides taken here, no arguments to be had here. This is all about having fun and a common pleasure. We all enjoy our cars.”
Tom Billings, president of the Blue Mustang Registry, attended this specific cruise for the first time Sunday and said he was looking forward to getting out and seeing the sights.
“These cruises are all about just being around people that have similar interests, you know, we talk about the cars but in reality it’s about the people, you know. If you’re here for the cars ... you’re probably better off going to a car show,” he said, adding that the car community is divvied up between people who like to race cars, people who like to sit in parking lots and collect trophies and people who like to drive cars.
Billings said he was also looking forward to seeing people he hasn’t seen in awhile because they live far away but that there’s another layer added when you factor in COVID-19.
“We’ve canceled several events this year,” he said. “We ourselves do a huge event down in Knoxville, Tennessee, centered around there, … We span three states, we cross the Appalachians about four or five different times on nice, twisty, windy roads, driving safely, of course, but yeah, that’s our big event and we had to cancel it.”
Steve Tapper is the historian of the Mustang Club of Maryland, a chartered club with the Mustang Club of America that’s celebrating its 41st year. He joined the group in 2008 and said the cruise has been a nice fall event for them.
“This is a perfect type of cruise for us because the weather’s great, the leaves are turning, it’s a beautiful scenery, it’s all mapped out,” he said. “It’s a great outing for the club and we actually have a lot of other people that are not part of the club that just joined us and that’s fine too.”
Tapper said people who have Mustangs like to drive them and anytime they can do a cruise, they’re ready to do it.
“It’s a lot of camaraderie, everyone’s a car enthusiast,” he said.
It's been a tough year, Tapper said, as the club hasn't had a meeting since March and hasn't been able to do things like car shows to raise money for charities.
“People are anxious to get out and do things and this kind of outing where people are kind of out in the open, it’s pretty good,” he said.
