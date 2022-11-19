Brush pile

A brush pile is an easy and fun way to create cover that can shelter wildlife. Keep an eye on it so see who makes it their home. You can also check out tips and instructions from the Maryland DNR under wildlife habitat.

 Photo by Sonia Demiray

Many people enjoy seeing birds and other wildlife around their homes, property, in parks or other natural areas. Attracting and maintaining wildlife is a matter of supplying the “habitat” that these animals need to survive and reproduce. There are four essential elements for habitat: food, water, cover and space. We can help supply these elements to wildlife, especially during the winter months.

Providing a stable and reliable food source for animals is a key ingredient for habitat. The diet of animals may consist of meat (carnivores,) plants (herbivores,) or a combination of the two (omnivores.) Some animals have a very diverse diet, such as a raccoon or bear, while others may be very selective, such as birds, which will often seek out specific seed mixes and suet in the winter. Providing the food that these animals need to nourish themselves is an important consideration for developing good habitat.

