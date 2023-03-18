Most trees and shrubs are emerging from dormancy now, some displaying colorful flowers and others just starting to leaf out. Several native trees are producing flowers, including the deep pinks of the redbuds (please see our last Nature Note if you missed it) and whites of the serviceberries, which brighten gardens and roadsides. Several species of native maple are also producing red or rust flowers.
Unfortunately, one eye-catching tree in flower now has escaped cultivation and is invading sunny fields, forests, and roadsides. If you see an oval-shaped small to medium-sized tree with white flowers and dark branches growing upward, it is probably a Bradford pear. While the Bradford pear may look pretty right now, it is not a welcome addition to our landscape.
The Bradford pear is a deciduous tree and one of the first spring trees to bloom in Maryland. It is a very common cultivar of the Callery pear — which is also an invasive species to Maryland. The Bradford pear is a small- to medium-height tree that grows relatively fast to about 30- to 50-feet tall and 20- to 30-feet wide. Its white flowers carry five petals grouped in clusters. Its leaves, like most pear leaves, are simple, alternate along the stems, with an oval or oblong shape and fine round toothing along the edge. The leaves appear shiny and leathery, and the bark can seem very dark, contrasting nicely with the flowers in spring. Their rapid growth, dense foliage, and a profusion of flowers made these pear trees a highly desirable tree for landscapes. They were planted widely along highways and new developments since they also tolerate most type of soils and partial shade.
While the original ‘Bradford’ pear that was introduced in Maryland was self-sterile (unable to receive pollen from the same cultivar), it now cross-pollinates with many other non-sterile Callery pear cultivars and produces viable seeds. These pears produce small round greenish-brown fruits between its thorns in early summer. Birds and small animals eat the Bradford pear’s fruits and then carry these now viable seeds into areas of wilderness. This has made the Bradford pear a highly invasive species and a considerable danger to native trees because it forms dense, thorny thickets in wild areas, out-competing and preventing the growth of native plants such as Eastern redbud (Cercis canadensis) and serviceberry (Amalanchier canadensis).
The key takeaway is to ensure that you only purchase and plant native flowers and trees. Several helpful apps can complement the information on the labels at nurseries when you look for new additions to your yard or garden. If you are specifically looking for a smallish tree with gorgeous white flowers, consider a serviceberry, which also carries fruit in June that birds and many other small animals relish. Many serviceberry cultivars also offer a showy red autumn color.
