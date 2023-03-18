Bradford Pears

Bradford pears are easy to spot along roadsides. They usually bloom in late April but this year all trees are in bloom early due to the shift we’re seeing in our weather patterns.

 Photo by Sonia Demiray

Most trees and shrubs are emerging from dormancy now, some displaying colorful flowers and others just starting to leaf out. Several native trees are producing flowers, including the deep pinks of the redbuds (please see our last Nature Note if you missed it) and whites of the serviceberries, which brighten gardens and roadsides. Several species of native maple are also producing red or rust flowers.

Unfortunately, one eye-catching tree in flower now has escaped cultivation and is invading sunny fields, forests, and roadsides. If you see an oval-shaped small to medium-sized tree with white flowers and dark branches growing upward, it is probably a Bradford pear. While the Bradford pear may look pretty right now, it is not a welcome addition to our landscape.

