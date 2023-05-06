Cedar waxwing
Buy Now

Flocks of cedar waxwings are known to visit area trees ripe with fruit and strip it bare in moments.

 Istock photo

Once regarded by fruit nurserymen as a pest, cedar waxwings (Bombycilla cedrorum) are beloved for their striking plumage and endearing habit of passing fruit along a line of birds until one individual decides to end the game and eat it.

In late fall and early winter, flocks of hundreds are known to visit area trees ripe with fruit and strip it bare in moments. Because they are planted thickly in residential areas, crabapples are likely targets for cedar waxwing sightings in our area.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription