There are a number of showy blooms that recently occurred throughout Frederick County, including the crabapple. There are 35 species and 700 cultivars of crabapple (Malus spp.) found throughout the United States. These small to medium sized trees need plenty of sunlight to be happy, so they are often found in partially treed, “old fields” and in landscape settings.
Crabapples can grow in a variety of soils; they prefer full sunlight. Crabapples do not self pollinate, so they are very dependent on bees and other insects for fruiting. The fruit of the crabapple ripens in the fall about the same time as regular apple trees. Crabapples are eaten by deer, raccoons and many birds, but they are very sour and bitter when eaten raw. Sometimes used for jellies and jams, they can be dried and ground into a sour condiment.
