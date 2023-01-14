Catoctin Dec
Here, the Catoctin Creek joins the Potomac River, a third order stream joining a fourth. If we sum up all the sources of freshwater, about 2.8 percent of water on Earth is freshwater. Of that 2.8 percent, 99 percent of freshwater sources are either from glaciers or in an aquifer contained as groundwater. Just a minuscule amount (1 percent) are in freshwater lakes, streams, and in the atmosphere.

 Photo by Sonia Demiray

A stream can be defined as a body of water with a current, confined within a channel with banks. Streams are smaller water bodies than rivers, and they can be referred to by a variety of names, some of the more common being brook, run, rill, branch, fork and lick.

Another way of naming streams has to do with the relative size of the water body. This method is often used by hydrologists, biologists, and watershed specialists. This terminology describes streams as being first-, second-, third-order streams, and so on.

