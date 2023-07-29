unsplash raccoon

You can help wildlife survive in exceptional heat by providing water in your landscape. Even a small amount of water can help animals out a great deal.

 Photo by Jennifer Pendahl, Unsplash

Here come the dog days of summer. The phrase has nothing to do with dogs, or even with the lazy, hot days of summer. The term came from the Roman and Greek studies of Astrology, referring to the Dog Star, Sirius, and its position in the heavens. It rises with the sun during the month of August. The dog days are from July 3 through early September.

There are some flowering plants that really like the heat and humidity of late July and August:

