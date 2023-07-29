Here come the dog days of summer. The phrase has nothing to do with dogs, or even with the lazy, hot days of summer. The term came from the Roman and Greek studies of Astrology, referring to the Dog Star, Sirius, and its position in the heavens. It rises with the sun during the month of August. The dog days are from July 3 through early September.
There are some flowering plants that really like the heat and humidity of late July and August:
— Black-eyed Susan attract the butterflies and have seed heads that are a favorite for goldfinches.
— Russian Sage, in its lavender dress, is one of the plants the deer do not seem to like.
— Thread leaf tickseed, or Coreopsis, are pollinators’ favorites and will bloom until frost.
— Yarrow is a drought-resistant plant that loves the hot and dry weather.
During this time of year, watering newly planted trees, shrubs and perennials is a must to ensure good root growth. Lawns will begin to turn brown, as the county gets less rain. Do not water your lawn — let Mother Nature take care of it. The fall rains begin again in September, and the lawn will return to its beautiful green.
It is time to stop fertilizing your roses. Don’t prune evergreens any longer. Pruning now will encourage new growth that will not harden off before the first frost.
Begin to take cuttings of the plants that you want to have overwinter indoors. Cut pieces at least 3-4 inches long, and place in rich potting soil, then move them to a shady area in the yard. Keep them moist. Plants that do well from cuttings are fuchsia, geraniums, coleus and wax begonias.
It is time to move house plants that you set out for the summer to a shady place, preparing them for the move to less light indoors beginning in September.
Here comes the “critter section”: Check your plants for bag worms, lace bugs, Hemlock woolly adelgid and fall web-worms. Bag worms are feeding on evergreens and can be removed by hand and placed in soapy water, or you can find a biological product to apply. Always read the labels of any products you buy and follow the directions. The fall web worm makes an unsightly mess in the trees, but they do not harm the tree. In fact, these worms are a great source of protein for birds. You can knock them down or just leave them alone, because they will be gone soon. Check your garden, trees and shrubs often this month, because with the hot and humid weather, insects are very active.
Keep harvesting the herbs for fresh use and for drying for winter use. Continual harvesting will encourage them to continue to send out new, fresh growth and keep them growing longer. Don’t forget to harvest herbs in the mornings after the dew has dried off.
Order spring bulbs soon — there are some real beauties getting ready for next year.
Check out the county fairs and community shows throughout the tristate region. It’s fun and interesting to see what folks are doing, and to learn about new varieties of vegetables and fruits.
Finally, since it is exceedingly hot these days, consider putting out water for wildlife. You’ll quickly make new friends!
