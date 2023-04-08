With the wild explosion of blooms, it’s hard to focus on any single tree or bush right now. But if you turn your attention to dogwoods, you won’t be disappointed because their blooms are magnificent.
The flowering dogwood (Cornus florida) is now in bloom. Dogwoods are small, relatively long-lived trees that normally grow in the understory of upland forests, especially those inhabited by the oaks and hickories. Dogwoods flower in late April, and in September they bear a red-colored berry that is considered a delicacy by many of our native birds. The leaf of the dogwood turns a dark maroon color in the fall, lending much to the autumn landscape.
The dogwood has very hard wood, which may have contributed to its name: many say the original name is dagger-wood, as handles of many knives are made of this tree, as are weaver’s shuttles, chisel and maul handles, golf club heads and yokes. Native Americans made medicinal teas from the bark of dogwoods and used this tea as a quinine substitute.
The dogwood does some heavy lifting for Christianity, which has claimed it for several reasons: it blooms around Easter; its branches are opposite branching, making it look like little crosses; and its flowers symbolize purity and innocence and represent the Crucifixion and Resurrection of Jesus Christ. The “flowers” of the flowering dogwood are not actually flowers, however, but bracts, which are modified leaves that look like petals because they have a different color. The true flowers are clustered in the center of these bracts.
Because of its beautiful spring bracts and fall coloration, the flowering dogwood has been cultivated for a number of years, and many cultivars exist. Dogwoods can either have a white or pink flower, and some trees have both. The pink dogwood (Cornus florida rubra) is a prized landscape tree, and many of these varieties show more resistance to the anthracnose fungus, a disease that can cause the eventual demise of flowering dogwoods.
Dogwoods can also be attacked by the dogwood borer, an insect that usually attacks trees that have been wounded by lawn mowing equipment or stressed by drought. This borer can girdle and kill a dogwood fairly quickly. Keeping a dogwood healthy and happy can be a tricky proposition. The best course of action is to plant dogwoods in well-drained, loamy soils where there will be plenty of air circulation. The best spots are somewhat open, but not in direct sunlight. Water them if a prolonged drought persists. A happy and healthy dogwood will treat you with many spring blooms and fall colors, and it will be a favorite of the neighborhood birds.
