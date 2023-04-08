Dogwood blooms

The blooms on the flowering dogwood are not actual flowers but bracts: modified leaves that look like petals because they have a different color. The true flowers are clustered in the center of these bracts.

With the wild explosion of blooms, it’s hard to focus on any single tree or bush right now. But if you turn your attention to dogwoods, you won’t be disappointed because their blooms are magnificent.

The flowering dogwood (Cornus florida) is now in bloom. Dogwoods are small, relatively long-lived trees that normally grow in the understory of upland forests, especially those inhabited by the oaks and hickories. Dogwoods flower in late April, and in September they bear a red-colored berry that is considered a delicacy by many of our native birds. The leaf of the dogwood turns a dark maroon color in the fall, lending much to the autumn landscape.

