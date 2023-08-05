Frederick County has been under a moderate drought watch for the last few weeks. A tree under water stress initiates a number of physical and chemical changes to conserve water. The tree may close the stomatal openings to conserve water, limit the production of chemicals, nutrients and food reserves, drop its leaves early or curtail its growth altogether. In fact, we have received inquiries about early leaf fall from sycamores.
Will these changes have any effect on trees? According to experts, the answer may be yes. One of the immediate changes is that leaf drop may occur early and fall colors may not be as brilliant. Another change that might occur is that the height and diameter growth may be reduced along with root development and possible flowering and seed production.
Young and newly planted trees are more sensitive to water stress than well-established plants. Drought damage may also impact a plant’s ability to ward off attacks by insects and disease, since drought-stressed plants are unable to produce defensive chemicals or simply outgrow the attack.
Desiccated leaves and cracked bark are more easily compromised by pathogens than healthy tissue. Therefore, less drought-hardy plants or plants that already harbor infections are less likely to keep these pathogens at bay during dry periods. Indeed, the incidence of bacterial leaf scorch and oak and ash decline has increased during late summer droughts. Some pathogens that more easily impact drought-stressed trees include pine bark beetle, pine nematode, armillaria root rot, Dutch elm disease, bark cankers and verticillium wilt.
This late season dry spell may also be setting the region up for a more severe forest fire season because the lush herbaceous vegetation that grew when water was abundant is now drying up, adding to existing light, flashy fuel material.
So please pay attention to the news and Maryland Forest Service on restrictions for outdoor fires. And do give some extra water to newly planted trees, they’re probably unusually thirsty right now
