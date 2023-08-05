Frederick County has been under a moderate drought watch for the last few weeks. A tree under water stress initiates a number of physical and chemical changes to conserve water. The tree may close the stomatal openings to conserve water, limit the production of chemicals, nutrients and food reserves, drop its leaves early or curtail its growth altogether. In fact, we have received inquiries about early leaf fall from sycamores.

Will these changes have any effect on trees? According to experts, the answer may be yes. One of the immediate changes is that leaf drop may occur early and fall colors may not be as brilliant. Another change that might occur is that the height and diameter growth may be reduced along with root development and possible flowering and seed production.

