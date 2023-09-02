Eastern Massasauga snake

An Eastern Massasauga found in the grass.

 https://waterlandlife.org

The Eastern Massasauga (Sistrurus catenatus) or pygmy rattlesnake is a variety of rattlesnake that is native to Western New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan and the Midwest, extending down to Northern Mexico. The pygmy rattler is found as far north as Canada, around Lake Ontario, Erie, Huron and the Georgian Bay. The range of this snake does not extend into Maryland but depending on who you talk to, it may or may not be found in far western Maryland.

The name Massasauga comes from the Chippewa Indian language, and it means “great river mouth.” This describes where this snake prefers to live. The Massasauga is a solitary snake that can be found in marshes, wetlands, prairies and stream bottoms.

