Fox squirrel

Fox squirrels are the largest of the tree squirrels found in North America. They can be almost 15 inches long and weigh up to three pounds as adults.

 Wikimedia photo

Last week we talked about the gray squirrel, which is one of our most abundant species of wildlife. When you spot a gray squirrel that appears larger than usual and it does not have drab gray or blackish coloring but rather a bit reddish like a fox, you are probably looking at a fox squirrel (Sciurus niger).

Fox squirrels are found throughout the East (except in New England States) and westward to the Dakotas. They are the largest of the tree squirrels found in North America. They can be almost 15 inches long and weigh up to three pounds as adults. Both the male and female grow to be about the same size.

