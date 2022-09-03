Spotted Salamander

The spotted salamander is common but shy, so we don’t see it very often.

 Photo by Mark Tegges, MarylandNature.org

In damp forested areas of Frederick County, especially under leaf litter, logs or rocks, you will likely find a salamander, often a Yellow Spotted Salamander (Ambystoma maculatum), or one of a half dozen other salamander species, including Northern Two-Lined Salamander (Eurycea bislineata) and the Jefferson Salamander (Ambystoma jeffersonianum).

Of over 600 species of salamanders worldwide, a third are native to the habitat of the Appalachian mountain region. Ponds and wet areas, especially vernal (seasonal wetland) pools, are natural breeding areas for salamanders. Vernal pools contribute the most to species survival of salamanders and other amphibians due to the absence of fish, major aquatic predators of salamander eggs.

