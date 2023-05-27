Goldfinch

Molting male goldfinches have a vivid yellow color.

 Photo by Barbara Thurlow

It’s molting season for goldfinches (Spinus tristis), which are transitioning from winter to summer plumage. Look for this petite bird at thistle feeders, where they will gravitate until wild seeds and other favorite food sources become readily available in late spring and early summer.

Molting males are unmistakable, with ragged patches of olive-green winter plumage giving way to the vivid yellow color that marks the goldfinch in breeding season. Their short notched tails and dark black wing bars are other easy identifiers.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription