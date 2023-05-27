It’s molting season for goldfinches (Spinus tristis), which are transitioning from winter to summer plumage. Look for this petite bird at thistle feeders, where they will gravitate until wild seeds and other favorite food sources become readily available in late spring and early summer.
Molting males are unmistakable, with ragged patches of olive-green winter plumage giving way to the vivid yellow color that marks the goldfinch in breeding season. Their short notched tails and dark black wing bars are other easy identifiers.
They are unique in that they are the only native North American finch that undergoes two complete molts every year. In the spring molt, the males put on their bright yellow breeding plumage, while the females have more subdued colors. In the fall molt, both males and females will have subdued colors that help make them inconspicuous through the winter.
Frederick County is well within the year-round range of the American goldfinch, also known as the Eastern goldfinch and wild canary
Cowbirds also parasitize goldfinch nests, but chicks rarely survive more than several days on the goldfinch’s all-seed diet; finches dine almost exclusively on the seed of milkweed and thistle and only occasionally consume insects.
Mated pairs build tightly woven nests in branch joints of low shrubs and tangled vines, bearing one to two clutches of youngsters each season. Birds are conspicuous in the summer, with their undulating flight patterns and in-flight twittering song.
