Loys station
Even though we have not had much winter precipitation, February historically is the snowiest month in Frederick County. In our region, that precipitation can take the form of snow, sleet or freezing rain. The kind and amount of precipitation we get depends on three factors: the temperature, the amount of moisture in the air, and the wind.

Snow forms when water vapor freezes into ice crystals in the upper atmosphere. These ice crystals bind together with dust particles or other small objects, forming flakes that drop to the earth. If the atmosphere is uniformly cold, then these frozen flakes land on the earth as snow. When it’s very cold and the atmosphere is relatively dry, the snow has a light, powdery texture. When it’s warmer with a lot of moisture in the air, the snow is more granular, and we have a heavier, wet snow.

