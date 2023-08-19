compost 2.JPG

Have you ever taken a walk in the woods, noticed how rich the soil is and wonder why there is so much topsoil when your yard has none? Nature has been composting organic materials for eons. Organic wastes, such as food waste and yard waste, make up 25 to 50% of what people throw away. While you may not be able to compost all of the organic waste you generate, composting can significantly cut down on your overall trash and thereby help our environment.

Compost is a nutrient-rich material used to improve the quality of the soil. Unlike man made fertilizers, which only help the plant grow, compost converts Maryland’s clay soil into topsoil. The beauty of this is that once the soil has become topsoil, it will last for years, feeding plants without the need for man made fertilizer. This reduces the amount of nitrogen that gets into streams, improving water quality.

