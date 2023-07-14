Ligtning bug

One of the most typical lightning bugs in Frederick County is the Photuris pennsylvanica, also known as Pennsylvania firefly, dot-dash firefly, and (in its larval state) glowworm.

There are over 2,000 species of fireflies in the world, of which less than half dozen are commonly seen in our area. These winged beetles of the order Coleoptera and family Lampyridae are known to many as lightning bugs from their night time luminescent flashes. About 3⁄4 inches in length, both male and female fireflies produce flash patterns that are different for each species and vary by sex.

The most common firefly species seen in our area, Photinus pyralis, the common eastern firefly, and Photuris pennsylvanica, the Pennsylvania firefly, emit yellow-green light. While all fireflies use the same luciferin, variations in pH and chemistry cause different light colors to exist between some species. The peak months for fireflies in Frederick County are June and July.

