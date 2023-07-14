There are over 2,000 species of fireflies in the world, of which less than half dozen are commonly seen in our area. These winged beetles of the order Coleoptera and family Lampyridae are known to many as lightning bugs from their night time luminescent flashes. About 3⁄4 inches in length, both male and female fireflies produce flash patterns that are different for each species and vary by sex.
The most common firefly species seen in our area, Photinus pyralis, the common eastern firefly, and Photuris pennsylvanica, the Pennsylvania firefly, emit yellow-green light. While all fireflies use the same luciferin, variations in pH and chemistry cause different light colors to exist between some species. The peak months for fireflies in Frederick County are June and July.
The flashes are signals used to attract mates. The glow that is produced in the abdomen happens when two enzymes, Luciferase and Luciferin, react in the presence of magnesium, oxygen, and ATP (adenosin triphophate). The pattern of flashes is based on the time between the male’s burst of light and the female’s response. Males flash about every five seconds; females flash about every two seconds. The firefly larvae overwinter in the soil, emerge in the spring to feed on snails, slugs, and other insect larvae. After a two and a half week gestation period, they emerge as adults to illuminate summer nights.
New research is emerging which shows that a decline of fireflies may be happening across the country, but unfortunately there is not enough data to be sure. The early research shows that habitat loss, light pollution, and climate change are the biggest factors in decline. Some ways to help ensure that the summer glow continues is by installing motion sensors on outdoor flood lights, or reducing the amount of time the lights are one. Another way is to reduce the use of pesticides on lawns and gardens since this does not only kill the larvae stage of fireflies, but also the food the larvae eat.
My print edition was missing the backslash and stated the insects were 34 inches long - Yikes!
