The black locust trees are displaying their yearly brown color as a result of locust leaf miner (Odontota dorsalis) feeding activity.
The young grub like larvae eats a hole into the leaf, then mines its way throughout the inner tissue, feeding on the fleshy green material.
This mining activity imparts a brown color to the leaf and, if severe enough, the leaf will fall off. Despite the ugly appearance of these canopies, the hardy locust tree does not suffer much long-term damage, and it bounces back the following spring.
The leaf miner develops into an adult by early fall, and they overwinter in bark crevices and leaf litter during the winter.
The adult emerges during the spring right about the time the leaf of the locust tree develops. The female lays eggs on the leaf, then it dies.
