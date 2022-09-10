Brook Trout

From July to early September, the waters are at their warmest and many insects are hatching. Because of this, dry fly fishing for trout becomes very effective.

The brook trout is the only native char we have in Frederick County. Brook trout are native to the eastern United States and Canada, extending from Georgia to the Hudson Bay and westward into the Great Lakes states.

Brook trout are also known as speckled trout in Canada, where many of these fish are found in larger lakes and ponds. They are very colorful fish, olive to brownish-back with white, wormlike markings (called vermiculations) across the back. Brookies have whitish sides, often with pink to red dots with a bluish halo surrounding them. The lower fins of these fish may have orange markings on them.

