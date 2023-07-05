hydrangea

Native hydrangea blooming in Frederick County.

 Photo by Robert Warren, Maryland Biodiversity Project

Hydrangea is a flowering shrub with several varieties native to the US that grow well in our area.

The Annabelle Hydrangea, the most widely planted cultivar of the native smooth hydrangea (Hydrangea arborescens), displays large white flower heads nearly a foot in diameter. It is more cold-hardy than other cultivars and survives well in Frederick County. Annabelle blooms annually in early to mid-summer, even after cold winters or when pruned intensely.

