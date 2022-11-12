Pixabay Acorns
Buy Now

The fruit of an oak tree is a nut called an acorn, borne in a cup-like structure. Production of acorns starts at the age of 20 to 50 years. Each acorn contains one seed (rarely two or three) and takes 6–24 months to mature, depending on their species.

 Pixabay

Determining the identity of a tree can be a bit challenging, especially during the winter when leaves are not present. This is when knowing other characteristics is helpful.

Take the oak trees, for example. The leaf of the red oak and black oak are somewhat similar, so recognizing differences in the bark, growth habits, or general outline of the tree will be helpful when trying to tell them apart. The acorn of the red oak is also much different than the black oak.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription