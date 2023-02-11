Old growth forest

Forest ecosystems play a vital role for life on earth. Forests are home to 80 percent of land animals and plants. The older and more mature the trees and the forests become, the more life they sustain.

Today, few forests that have reached the stage of old-growth, remain. To attain old growth, a forest must have escaped destruction and human manipulation long enough (several hundred years) to let natural biological and ecosystem functions dominate. This requires allowing the communities of plants and animal populations to find their natural balance without interference, and it requires leaving older trees alone, to mature and decay, increasing a forest’s resiliency, soil nutrients, carbon sink capacity, and biodiversity value.

Facing climate change, integral forest ecosystems are invaluable. Dr. Dominick A. Della Sala, Chief Scientist with Wild Heritage said, “Our study confirms the outsized role that the nation’s older forests play in addressing the global climate and biodiversity crisis. Protecting older forests from logging is critical to President Biden’s plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 50-52 percent over 2005 levels by 2030. By avoiding emissions from logging, carbon is retained in the forest and not sent to the atmosphere, which would increase global warming and climate impacts.”

