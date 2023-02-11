Today, few forests that have reached the stage of old-growth, remain. To attain old growth, a forest must have escaped destruction and human manipulation long enough (several hundred years) to let natural biological and ecosystem functions dominate. This requires allowing the communities of plants and animal populations to find their natural balance without interference, and it requires leaving older trees alone, to mature and decay, increasing a forest’s resiliency, soil nutrients, carbon sink capacity, and biodiversity value.
Facing climate change, integral forest ecosystems are invaluable. Dr. Dominick A. Della Sala, Chief Scientist with Wild Heritage said, “Our study confirms the outsized role that the nation’s older forests play in addressing the global climate and biodiversity crisis. Protecting older forests from logging is critical to President Biden’s plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 50-52 percent over 2005 levels by 2030. By avoiding emissions from logging, carbon is retained in the forest and not sent to the atmosphere, which would increase global warming and climate impacts.”
It was therefore no surprise when, last December, environmentalists cheered as the world agreed to 30x30, whereby 30 percent of terrestrial and marine areas are put into conservation by 2030 — finally enshrining a truly impactful and promising global conservation agreement. Applied to forests, 30x30 will allow forests to grow old again, sustain essential biodiversity, and sequester massive amounts of carbon and other pollutants. For this to happen, it will be important to enforce “true conservation,” also called “rewilding” or “nature recovery,” whereby we allow those local, regional, and national forests that are put into conservation, to be left alone, to retain, rebuild, or increase the integrity of their ecosystems, without human interference.
In the U.S., less than 10 percent of old-growth forests remain while national and international economic interests threaten to encroach on all forests. In Maryland, some estimate that we only have one half of a percent of old growth forests left, but the new global 30x30 agreements give us hope that we can reverse this fact, put new and existing forests into conservation, and let them mature and grow old, to sustain future life.
To learn more about existing old-growth forests in Maryland, Dr. Joan Maloof’s book “Nature’s Temples” is a great start. Dr. Maloof is a scientist, writer and founder and director of the Old-Growth Forest Network, a nonprofit organization creating a network of old growth forests across the U.S. With 30x30 we have high hopes to expand this network of forests that shall remain forever unlogged.
You can see old growth forests at the following locations in Maryland:
— Belt Woods nature reserve in Prince George’s County (white oak and tulip poplar)
— Swallow Falls State Park in Garrett County (eastern hemlock and white pine)
— Potomac State Park in Garrett County (sugar maple, red oak, basswood and cucumber tree)
To find out more about old growth forest and where to find them, log on to www.oldgrowthforest.net. It may inspire you to support the expansion of the most valuable forest network of all: the connected, whole, wild, old-growth forest ecosystem.
