This picture portrays the National Christmas Tree. In 2019, this sixth living tree was planted at the same site on the Ellipse. It is a 30-foot Colorado blue spruce from Palmyra, Pennsylvania.

What would our holiday celebrations be without a Christmas tree, holly, mistletoe and poinsettias? These plants have been closely associated with the winter solstice and Christmas through the ages. Each of these plants is evergreen and represents life over death for the many cultures that celebrate winter holidays.

The Christmas tree tradition goes back thousands of years to the Egyptians, Romans and Druids; each culture decorated trees or used evergreen branches to trim their homes during the winter. The modern Christmas tree tradition began in Germany during the Middle Ages; the custom of decorating trees with lit candles is attributed to Martin Luther, who came up with this idea after trying to recapture the experience of a starlight evening sky. German immigrants brought the Christmas tree tradition to America when they settled here.

