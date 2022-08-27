Pokeberry
Buy Now

The cooked version of the pokeberry is properly referred to as “poke sallet,” but like with many traditions that have survived via word of mouth, the pronunciation can often be found altered, most commonly to “poke salad.”

 Adobe Stock photo

The berries of the pokeberry are beginning to ripen in Frederick County. The common pokeberry (Phytolacca americana) is a large herbaceous perennial plant found throughout much of the East from Maine to Florida and westward into Texas and Mexico.

The pokeberry is often found in disturbed, open sites with rich moist soils. Other species of pokeberry exist in northern Asia, New Zealand and Australia. Pokeberry, or pokeweed as it is also known, comes from an Native American word that means plant used to make dyes. Their berries can be used to make yellow, brown and purple dyes.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription