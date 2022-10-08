Raccoons
Despite the mischief this masked mammal can sometimes cause, raccoons play an important role in the ecosystem by serving as gardeners, pest control, and the “clean-up crew.” Raccoons are also beneficial to ecosystems for the distribution of plant seeds.

 Photo by Unsplash, Henry Dinardo

A common animal found throughout most of the United States is the raccoon (Procyon lotor). Raccoons are native to North America, although similar animals, also known as raccoons, exist in Central America and the Caribbean Islands.

“Raccoon” comes from the Powhatan word meaning “one who rubs, scrubs, and scratches with his hands.” These animals have very dexterous front paws that they often use to wash food, and a very well-defined sense of touch, with more nerve endings in their hands than nearly any other mammal.

