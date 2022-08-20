We are lucky to have had a lot of rain over the past month. However, a lot of precipitation creates runoff from nearby impervious surfaces, such as parking lots, roofs, walkways, and even fields or compacted lawns. Rain gardens — also called bioretention facilities — are one of a variety of practices designed to increase rain runoff reabsorption by the soil, allowing it to soak into the ground or be absorbed by the wetland vegetation that is planted there.
The benefits of these strategically located depositories are many. They reduce runoff by 75 to 80 percent after storms and trap nutrients and pollutants before they can be deposited into streams or other waterways. Rain gardens can also enhance the beauty of the landscape by providing seasonal colors and fragrance. These wet areas also supply habitat and food for local wildlife.
The rain garden consists of a vegetated or stone ponding area, a mulch layer, a planting soil layer, a sand bed, and a gravel base. The multiple layers work together to filter pollutants from water, allowing it to infiltrate the groundwater supply uncontaminated.
The idea of the rain garden was developed in 1990 by Dick Brinker in Prince George’s County to provide a smaller scale version of the water retention ponds that are often built in conjunction with a large development. Since their inception, thousands of rain gardens have been installed throughout the country and overseas, especially in Great Britain and Australia.
Rain gardens can be found on public and private lands, wherever conditions allow for these structures. An internet search will reveal numerous plans for the development and installation of rain gardens. There are also numerous articles that provide recommendations on what types of trees, shrubs, and herbaceous plants to establish there. Some of the more common varieties are river birch, red maple, spicebush, ninebark, pawpaw, swamp milkweed, sensitive fern, cardinal flower, and New York Ironweed.
