Rain Garden

Rain gardens’ multiple layers work together to filter pollutants from water, allowing it to infiltrate the groundwater supply uncontaminated.

 Photo by Linda Curle, Pinterest

We are lucky to have had a lot of rain over the past month. However, a lot of precipitation creates runoff from nearby impervious surfaces, such as parking lots, roofs, walkways, and even fields or compacted lawns. Rain gardens — also called bioretention facilities — are one of a variety of practices designed to increase rain runoff reabsorption by the soil, allowing it to soak into the ground or be absorbed by the wetland vegetation that is planted there.

The benefits of these strategically located depositories are many. They reduce runoff by 75 to 80 percent after storms and trap nutrients and pollutants before they can be deposited into streams or other waterways. Rain gardens can also enhance the beauty of the landscape by providing seasonal colors and fragrance. These wet areas also supply habitat and food for local wildlife.

