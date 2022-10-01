Compression Wood

This picture shows a pine tree cross-section with compression wood. The arrows represent the compression wood side of this pine tree transverse section.

Trees differ from other plants in their ability to grow tall and large, enabling them to obtain more sunlight than their smaller neighbors.

As a tree enlarges, it develops sapwood and heartwood. The sapwood is sturdy and flexible, while the heartwood is strong and ridged. This woody structure helps to support the weight of the tree and allows it to expand to a large size.

