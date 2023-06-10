Little Catoctin Creek
Little Catoctin Creek

 Photo by Sonia Demiray

It has been well documented that having trees and other vegetation around streams will help filter out sediment, nutrients and many pollutants from entering the stream, and how the overhead canopy helps cool the water, allowing a more diverse assortment of aquatic plants and animals to inhabit the stream. Another function of streamside vegetation that is not as well understood or appreciated is its value to the plant and animal life within the stream. This is especially true in smaller headwater streams rather than larger water bodies, such as the Monocacy River or Potomac River.

Larger bodies of water are influenced less by the vegetation existing on the shore than they are by the water and sediments that are being carried in from upstream sources. When flowers, leaves, branches, trees and other plant parts fall into a body of water, they are colonized by very small micro invertebrates and larger (visible to the naked eye) macro invertebrates that help decompose this material by shredding, chewing and filtering the material. Once they consume this material, they release the decomposed nutrients into the water in a form that can be utilized by other aquatic creatures. The aquatic life will utilize these nutrients for growth and energy to fuel the complex interactions known as the food web.

